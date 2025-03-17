Left Menu

Ola Electric Faces Insolvency Proceedings Amidst Job Cuts

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd's shares fell over 7% following insolvency proceedings initiated by Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd against its subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd. This comes as Ola Electric is also undertaking a restructuring exercise that involves cutting 1,000 jobs to reduce losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:57 IST
Ola Electric Faces Insolvency Proceedings Amidst Job Cuts
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd experienced a significant decline, dropping over 7% on Monday morning. This downturn occurred after Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd, a vehicle registration service provider, initiated insolvency proceedings against Ola Electric's subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The stock value plummeted to a 52-week low on both the BSE and NSE, underscoring the financial strain faced by the company. The insolvency petition, filed under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, was submitted to the National Company Law Tribunal's Bengaluru Bench.

This corporate turmoil coincides with Ola Electric's announcement of job cuts, affecting approximately 1,000 positions across various departments as part of a restructuring strategy aimed at reducing operational losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025