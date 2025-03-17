Blackstone's Bold Move into Pune Realty: A 26% Acquisition Offer

Global investment giant Blackstone has made a strategic move into India's residential real estate market with an open offer to acquire up to 26% of Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. The acquisition is valued at Rs 758.56 crore, aimed at public shareholders.

Recently, Kolte-Patil announced Blackstone's intent to acquire a 40% stake, valued at Rs 1,150 crore. This venture increases Blackstone’s footprint in the Indian real estate industry, where it already has significant exposure to office space, shopping malls, and warehousing sectors.

Blackstone's market entry is driven by India's growing middle-class population and urbanisation. The firm plans to extend its presence in the country, potentially doubling its Indian investments to USD 100 billion, demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing the residential property sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)