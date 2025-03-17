Left Menu

Blackstone's Bold Move into Pune Realty: A 26% Acquisition Offer

Blackstone launched an open offer to acquire a 26% stake in Kolte-Patil Developers for Rs 758.56 crore. Previously, Blackstone announced a 40% stake acquisition for Rs 1,150 crore, marking its entry into India's residential market. The offer includes a preferential issue and acquisition from the promoters group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:58 IST
Global investment giant Blackstone has made a strategic move into India's residential real estate market with an open offer to acquire up to 26% of Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. The acquisition is valued at Rs 758.56 crore, aimed at public shareholders.

Recently, Kolte-Patil announced Blackstone's intent to acquire a 40% stake, valued at Rs 1,150 crore. This venture increases Blackstone’s footprint in the Indian real estate industry, where it already has significant exposure to office space, shopping malls, and warehousing sectors.

Blackstone's market entry is driven by India's growing middle-class population and urbanisation. The firm plans to extend its presence in the country, potentially doubling its Indian investments to USD 100 billion, demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing the residential property sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

