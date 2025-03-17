Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Dazzles Vizag: A Fusion of Fashion, Tech, and Entertainment

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour captivated Vizag with a groundbreaking display of fashion, technology, and live entertainment. Tamannaah Bhatia graced the runway as the showstopper, embodying the bold, forward-thinking vision of designer Akshat Bansal. The tour, known for its avant-garde showcases, continues to revolutionize India's fashion industry.

In partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the event set new standards for immersive experiences, featuring AI-generated visuals and transformative textiles. The partnership's pioneering spirit was evident as photochromatic technology awed the audience, with garments seamlessly changing colors, creating a dynamic showcase of futuristic design.

Kartik Mohindra of Pernod Ricard India emphasized the brand's commitment to blending fashion and AI, shaping future trends with designers like Akshat Bansal. Bansal's collection utilized unconventional materials and cutting-edge technology, presenting a transformative vision of modern design. The event also featured a culinary delight from Chef Mohammed Ashiq and performances by singer Ritviz, ensuring a memorable evening that seamlessly weaved style, innovation, and music.

