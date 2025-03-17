Left Menu

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Dazzles Vizag: A Fusion of Fashion, Tech, and Entertainment

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Vizag showcased a pioneering blend of fashion, technology, and performance arts, featuring showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia and designer Akshat Bansal’s avant-garde collection. The event, powered by AI-generated visuals and live music, redefined India’s fashion narrative, setting a new benchmark for immersive experiences.

Updated: 17-03-2025 15:25 IST
Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Dazzles Vizag: A Fusion of Fashion, Tech, and Entertainment
Blenders Pride Fashion Tour brings 'The One and Only' world to Vizag, with designer Akshat Bansal's Bloni, singer Ritviz, and showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia. Image Credit: ANI
The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour captivated Vizag with a groundbreaking display of fashion, technology, and live entertainment. Tamannaah Bhatia graced the runway as the showstopper, embodying the bold, forward-thinking vision of designer Akshat Bansal. The tour, known for its avant-garde showcases, continues to revolutionize India's fashion industry.

In partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the event set new standards for immersive experiences, featuring AI-generated visuals and transformative textiles. The partnership's pioneering spirit was evident as photochromatic technology awed the audience, with garments seamlessly changing colors, creating a dynamic showcase of futuristic design.

Kartik Mohindra of Pernod Ricard India emphasized the brand's commitment to blending fashion and AI, shaping future trends with designers like Akshat Bansal. Bansal's collection utilized unconventional materials and cutting-edge technology, presenting a transformative vision of modern design. The event also featured a culinary delight from Chef Mohammed Ashiq and performances by singer Ritviz, ensuring a memorable evening that seamlessly weaved style, innovation, and music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

