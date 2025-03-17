Left Menu

Viksit Maharashtra: A Visionary Leap Towards Development

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar prioritizes infrastructure, agriculture, and AI technology to achieve 'Viksit Maharashtra.' Emphasizing political will and fiscal responsibility, he highlights the government's developmental goals, including increasing productivity and empowering women, while maintaining fiscal discipline and leveraging loans for capital expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:28 IST
Viksit Maharashtra: A Visionary Leap Towards Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has declared infrastructure expansion alongside agriculture and industrial growth as key priorities for the Mahayuti government to realize the ambitious 'Viksit Maharashtra' initiative.

Addressing the legislative assembly regarding the state budget for 2025-26, Pawar, who manages the finance portfolio, underscored the need for political determination to achieve substantial developmental milestones. He expressed that advancements in road infrastructure would bolster industry productivity, reduce farmers' transportation costs, conserve fuel, and ultimately enhance economic performance.

Pawar emphasized the transformative impact of artificial intelligence technology on agriculture, aimed at farmer prosperity. He reassured the continuation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, highlighting its role in empowering women and boosting the economy. Stressing fiscal prudence, Pawar mentioned the state's compliance with central government loan regulations, focusing on capital expenditure and maintaining robust economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025