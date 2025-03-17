Viksit Maharashtra: A Visionary Leap Towards Development

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has declared infrastructure expansion alongside agriculture and industrial growth as key priorities for the Mahayuti government to realize the ambitious 'Viksit Maharashtra' initiative.

Addressing the legislative assembly regarding the state budget for 2025-26, Pawar, who manages the finance portfolio, underscored the need for political determination to achieve substantial developmental milestones. He expressed that advancements in road infrastructure would bolster industry productivity, reduce farmers' transportation costs, conserve fuel, and ultimately enhance economic performance.

Pawar emphasized the transformative impact of artificial intelligence technology on agriculture, aimed at farmer prosperity. He reassured the continuation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, highlighting its role in empowering women and boosting the economy. Stressing fiscal prudence, Pawar mentioned the state's compliance with central government loan regulations, focusing on capital expenditure and maintaining robust economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)