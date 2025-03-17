Macrotech Developers Achieves Record Sale: Luxury Apartment Sold for Rs 187.47 Crore
Macrotech Developers has successfully sold a luxury apartment measuring nearly 15,000 square feet for Rs 187.47 crore to S R Menon Properties. The transaction involves a property in Worli, Mumbai, with seven parking spaces, in Lodha Sea Face, a development by Macrotech Developers.
Real estate powerhouse Macrotech Developers has hit headlines with the sale of an expansive luxury apartment to S R Menon Properties for Rs 187.47 crore. Purchased through a primary sale, the property is located in Mumbai's prestigious Worli area.
The opulent apartment is part of the Lodha Sea Face project, a premier residential development featuring 29 units spread across 1.5 acres. The transaction, one of the highest of its kind in Mumbai's real estate market, includes seven car parking spaces.
RERA records confirm the apartment spans 14,866 square feet. Since its inception in May 2024, S R Menon Properties LLP has emerged as a significant player, with Radhika Narang Parasram and Sudhir Vijay Menon as designated partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
