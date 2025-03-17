Proposed Amendments to National Highways Act

The government is considering significant amendments to the National Highways Act, which would permit the return of acquired land to the original owner if left unused for a period of five years, a senior official from the highways ministry disclosed on Monday.

Currently, there is no legal provision to revoke the status of land acquired under the National Highways Act if it remains undeveloped. The proposed amendment, which seeks to address this gap, will soon be submitted to both the Cabinet and Parliament for deliberation.

The official emphasized that these legislative changes aim to accelerate land acquisition processes essential for the construction of national highways and the development of associated amenities, thereby aligning with current and future infrastructure needs.

