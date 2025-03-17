Left Menu

Proposed Amendments to National Highways Act

The government plans to amend the National Highways Act to allow landowners to reclaim unused acquired land after five years. This move aims to expedite land acquisition for highway projects. The amendment will be presented to the Cabinet and Parliament for approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The government is considering significant amendments to the National Highways Act, which would permit the return of acquired land to the original owner if left unused for a period of five years, a senior official from the highways ministry disclosed on Monday.

Currently, there is no legal provision to revoke the status of land acquired under the National Highways Act if it remains undeveloped. The proposed amendment, which seeks to address this gap, will soon be submitted to both the Cabinet and Parliament for deliberation.

The official emphasized that these legislative changes aim to accelerate land acquisition processes essential for the construction of national highways and the development of associated amenities, thereby aligning with current and future infrastructure needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

