Accelerating Indo-Philippine Trade: Nickel Sector in Focus
The Philippines and India are urged to expedite negotiations for a preferential trade agreement. Filipino Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo highlights the strategic importance of India's involvement in the Philippine nickel sector, aiming to diversify exports and develop a value chain while decreasing dependency on China.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to strengthen economic ties, Filipino Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has called upon India and the Philippines to expedite talks on a preferential trade agreement. Addressing Indian business leaders, he stressed the vital role of the Philippines' booming nickel industry, particularly with Indian collaboration.
Currently, nearly all Philippine nickel exports are directed to China, presenting a strategic opportunity for diversification. With India importing significant amounts of raw nickel from nations like Russia and Norway, Manalo underscored the potential benefits of integrating India's market into the Philippines' value chain.
Manalo remarked on the untapped potential of India's market, valued at approximately USD 577 million for Philippine exports. He also pointed to opportunities in various sectors, including automotive, battery technology, and pharmaceuticals, urging both nations to transition from preliminary discussions to formal trade negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Industry should not be a mere spectator, should seek opportunity in global supply chain: Modi at post-Budget webinar on MSME.
From warehouses to last-mile delivery: AI’s role in transforming supply chain management
Auto Industry Alarm: Tariffs Threaten North American Supply Chain
MSMEs need to be integrated into larger supply chains to drive real competitiveness, achieve 7-8% growth: NITI Aayog VC
MSMEs' need integration with larger supply chains for competitive edge, 7-8 pc growth: Bery