Opposition Criticizes Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Focus

Opposition MPs have raised concerns over the government's choice of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor for India's first bullet train, suggesting the funds could benefit other pressing issues or regions. They argue existing infrastructure is sufficient and highlight alternative routes and priorities for national development and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:45 IST
In a heated debate on Monday, opposition MPs criticized the government's decision to select the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor for India's first bullet train, questioning the rationale and prioritization behind the move.

Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena contended that the railways should serve national interests and promote unity across India. He questioned the need for a bullet train on this specific route, which already has extensive infrastructure.

Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai echoed the sentiment, urging the government to consider air traffic patterns from other cities. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Naresh Ganpat Mhaske defended the project, citing its ambition and forward-thinking vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

