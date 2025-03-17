Debating Visions: Himachal Pradesh's Controversial Budget 2025-26

The unveiling of Himachal Pradesh's 2025-26 budget has sparked a heated debate between political factions. On Monday, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticized the budget presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, labeling it as a 'visionless budget of a directionless government.'

Opposition voices, including BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal, echoed Thakur's sentiments, condemning the budget for inadequate allocations in critical sectors like health and education. Bindal remarked that it failed to address unemployment and gender issues, describing it as a joke on unemployed youth and unjust to farmers and women.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore and party chief Pratibha Singh, praised the budget for its focus on tourism, rural development, and green energy. They highlighted the increased wages for daily laborers and MNREGA workers as steps towards a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)