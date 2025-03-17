Left Menu

Resurgence of Bird Flu Strain H7N9 Sparks Global Concerns

The United States has reported its first outbreak of the deadly H7N9 bird flu strain on a poultry farm since 2017. This comes amid ongoing challenges with another avian flu strain affecting humans and causing heightened egg prices. The spread to mammals suggests potential pandemic risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has reported its first outbreak of the highly dangerous H7N9 bird flu strain on a poultry farm since 2017. This revelation comes amid existing challenges posed by another bird flu strain, which has affected humans and driven egg prices to unprecedented highs. The global poultry industry continues to grapple with avian influenza's impact, which has decimated flocks worldwide and disrupted food supply chains.

The H5N1 strain has been responsible for significant damage to poultry in recent years, including the death of one individual in the U.S. The H7N9 strain, however, poses a higher risk to human life, with a 39% fatality rate, as reported by the World Health Organisation. This strain was first detected in China in 2013.

While both variants of the virus have not shown immediate signs of easy transmission between humans, the latest outbreak in Mississippi, confirmed on March 13, has raised concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to allocate $1 billion to combat the spread, although initial response efforts were hampered during the early Trump administration.

