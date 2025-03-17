Resurgence of Bird Flu Strain H7N9 Sparks Global Concerns

The United States has reported its first outbreak of the highly dangerous H7N9 bird flu strain on a poultry farm since 2017. This revelation comes amid existing challenges posed by another bird flu strain, which has affected humans and driven egg prices to unprecedented highs. The global poultry industry continues to grapple with avian influenza's impact, which has decimated flocks worldwide and disrupted food supply chains.

The H5N1 strain has been responsible for significant damage to poultry in recent years, including the death of one individual in the U.S. The H7N9 strain, however, poses a higher risk to human life, with a 39% fatality rate, as reported by the World Health Organisation. This strain was first detected in China in 2013.

While both variants of the virus have not shown immediate signs of easy transmission between humans, the latest outbreak in Mississippi, confirmed on March 13, has raised concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to allocate $1 billion to combat the spread, although initial response efforts were hampered during the early Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)