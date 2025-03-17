Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields: A Dance of Policies and Predictions

Euro zone bond yields fell as Germany awaits a crucial parliamentary vote on spending plans amid legal challenges. The Ifo Institute lowered its economic forecast, citing weak consumer sentiment. Central banks worldwide prepare for key policy meetings against a backdrop of inflation, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:43 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields: A Dance of Policies and Predictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, euro zone government bond yields saw a decline, setting the stage for a crucial parliamentary vote in Germany on national spending plans. The proposal led by Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz has encountered last-minute legal challenges from the Alternative for Germany party.

The Ifo Institute, meanwhile, has revised its forecast for Germany's economy, projecting a mere 0.2% growth due to poor consumer confidence and hesitance among businesses to invest. Despite the challenges, S&P Global recently affirmed that the spending initiative could bolster Germany's sovereign credit rating.

As Germany's 10-year bond yields fell, attention turns to major central bank meetings, including those by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, which could significantly influence international financial markets. In the U.S., reservations about potential economic slowdowns persist amid ongoing tariff discussions and the geopolitical complexities of the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025