Railway Revamp: Calls for Urgent Overhaul and Expansion in India

During a session in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, both ruling and opposition members pressed the Railways Ministry to expedite delayed projects and consider new routes to bolster infrastructure across various regions.

AIADMK's M Thambidurai highlighted pending projects in Tamil Nadu, including a rail line connecting Pondicherry to Bengaluru. He emphasized the need for enhanced safety measures and additional police presence in coaches to improve women's safety.

BJP's Sanjay Seth praised the increased budget for railway projects in Uttar Pradesh. However, other members criticized delays and unmet promises, urging for urgent attention to labor issues and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)