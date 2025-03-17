Left Menu

Railway Revamp: Calls for Urgent Overhaul and Expansion in India

In a Rajya Sabha session, members urged the Railways Ministry to fast-track pending projects and proposed new routes to improve connectivity in various regions of India. Concerns included safety measures for women, employment generation, underutilized budgets, labor conditions, and regional development demands.

Updated: 17-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:24 IST
During a session in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, both ruling and opposition members pressed the Railways Ministry to expedite delayed projects and consider new routes to bolster infrastructure across various regions.

AIADMK's M Thambidurai highlighted pending projects in Tamil Nadu, including a rail line connecting Pondicherry to Bengaluru. He emphasized the need for enhanced safety measures and additional police presence in coaches to improve women's safety.

BJP's Sanjay Seth praised the increased budget for railway projects in Uttar Pradesh. However, other members criticized delays and unmet promises, urging for urgent attention to labor issues and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

