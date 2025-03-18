Vizhinjam International Port Set to Begin Gateway Container Operations
The Vizhinjam International Port in Kerala is scheduled to commence gateway container operations within four months. With ongoing preparations, including the installation of container scanners, the port is set to enhance its cargo-handling capabilities. The port, developed by Adani Ports under a public-private partnership, recently received environmental clearance for expansion.
Kerala Port Minister V N Vasavan announced that gateway container operations at the Vizhinjam International Port are slated to begin within the next four months.
Efforts to install container scanners and arrange Customs procedures are underway to ensure the operations start promptly. Currently, only transshipment activities are performed at the port.
The Vizhinjam Port has handled a significant number of TEUs, becoming the top port in the country in February. Developed by Adani Ports under a public-private partnership, the deep-sea port has received environmental clearance for further expansion phases.
