Vizhinjam International Port Set to Begin Gateway Container Operations

The Vizhinjam International Port in Kerala is scheduled to commence gateway container operations within four months. With ongoing preparations, including the installation of container scanners, the port is set to enhance its cargo-handling capabilities. The port, developed by Adani Ports under a public-private partnership, recently received environmental clearance for expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:05 IST
Kerala Port Minister V N Vasavan announced that gateway container operations at the Vizhinjam International Port are slated to begin within the next four months.

Efforts to install container scanners and arrange Customs procedures are underway to ensure the operations start promptly. Currently, only transshipment activities are performed at the port.

The Vizhinjam Port has handled a significant number of TEUs, becoming the top port in the country in February. Developed by Adani Ports under a public-private partnership, the deep-sea port has received environmental clearance for further expansion phases.

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

