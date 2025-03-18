Left Menu

Global Experts Converge in Chennai to Forge Future of Medical Academic Publishing

The International Symposium on Medical Academic Publishing held in Chennai brought together global experts to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the field. Hosted by Kauvery Hospital and CIRE, it featured workshops, panel discussions, and opportunities for networking, impacting the future of medical academia.

Updated: 18-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:06 IST
The International Symposium on Medical Academic Publishing, recently held in Chennai, emerged as a significant event in the field of medical research. Hosted by the Department of Rheumatology at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, in collaboration with the Collaborative of Indian Rheumatology Editors (CIRE), it attracted experts and professionals from around the world to deliberate on current trends and challenges in medical research and publishing.

The symposium drew in over 250 delegates, including undergraduates and postgraduates from local medical colleges. Notable speakers at the event included global experts such as Prof. Ernest Choy from Cardiff University, Prof. James Cheng-Chung Wei from Chung Shan Medical University, and Dr. Suchitra Kataria from Melange Communications. Indian specialists like Dr. Samiran Panda and Prof. Vinod Ravindran also lent their insights.

Participants engaged in hands-on workshops focused on manuscript writing and reviewing. The conference culminated in a panel discussion led by Dr. Mohit Goyal, addressing editorial processes, ethics, and misconduct. Dr. Sham S of Kauvery Hospital highlighted the symposium's role in fostering interaction between international editors and young medical minds, emphasizing the significance of topics like AI, biostatistics, and digital platforms in shaping the future of medical publishing.

