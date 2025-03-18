Diverging Market Dynamics: Europe Outshines as Gold Hits Record Highs
European stocks outperform U.S. counterparts as German lawmakers vote on increased borrowing. Gold maintains record-high prices amid global uncertainties, especially surrounding President Trump's trade policies. Meanwhile, Asian markets see gains, fueled by China's retail data, despite U.S. economic slowdown fears.
On Tuesday, European markets stood strong as crucial votes on Germany's financial policy were anticipated, while gold hit $3,000 an ounce due to geopolitical and economic uncertainties centered around U.S. and Russian diplomacy concerning Ukraine.
Although Trump's trade and employment strategies have introduced unpredictability in the U.S., resulting in the S&P 500 falling 4% this year, European markets, led by STOXX 600, have surged by 8% in contrast.
As Germany considers significant borrowing to bolster growth, the euro soared further above $1.09. Concurrently, investors are keeping a close eye on a potential mandate-shifting call between Trump and Putin, which adds a complex layer to the current market sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
