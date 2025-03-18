Diverging Market Dynamics: Europe Outshines as Gold Hits Record Highs

On Tuesday, European markets stood strong as crucial votes on Germany's financial policy were anticipated, while gold hit $3,000 an ounce due to geopolitical and economic uncertainties centered around U.S. and Russian diplomacy concerning Ukraine.

Although Trump's trade and employment strategies have introduced unpredictability in the U.S., resulting in the S&P 500 falling 4% this year, European markets, led by STOXX 600, have surged by 8% in contrast.

As Germany considers significant borrowing to bolster growth, the euro soared further above $1.09. Concurrently, investors are keeping a close eye on a potential mandate-shifting call between Trump and Putin, which adds a complex layer to the current market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)