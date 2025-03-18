Left Menu

Breakthrough in Delhi Metro's Deepest Tunnel Marks Phase 4 Milestone

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed tunnelling for the underground segment of Phase 4, reaching a significant milestone with a breakthrough at the IGNOU station. This deep tunnel, part of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, is one of Delhi Metro's deepest, enhancing the city's metro network.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday with the completion of tunnelling in the underground section of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 expansion. The breakthrough was achieved at the IGNOU station along the Golden Line's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor.

This new tunnel, averaging a depth of 27 meters, marks one of the deepest sections of the city's metro system. The DMRC confirmed that a distinct tunnel between Chhatarpur Mandir and IGNOU had already been finished in February, signifying the completion of tunnelling for both the up and down tracks.

Prominent figures like Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present at the event, commending the efforts of the project team. Built using the Earth Pressure Balancing Method, the tunnel involved 1,048 precast rings and stretches 1,460 metres, brought to fruition by a 97-metre-long boring machine.

