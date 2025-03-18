Britain's Welfare Overhaul: Major Cuts Announced
The British government plans to cut 5 billion pounds from disability and long-term health support to manage rising welfare costs. Minister Liz Kendall announced reforms aimed at encouraging employment, targeting a 5 billion-pound annual reduction by 2029/30.
In a bold move to address the swelling welfare expenses, the British government announced plans to slash 5 billion pounds from the assistance provided to people with disabilities and long-term health conditions.
At the heart of this initiative, Liz Kendall, the minister for work and pensions, aims to revamp the welfare system, with a strong focus on transitioning individuals from benefits to employment.
These reforms are projected to achieve a significant reduction in welfare expenditure, targeting a 5 billion-pound annual cut by the fiscal year 2029/30.
