Britain's Welfare Overhaul: Major Cuts Announced

The British government plans to cut 5 billion pounds from disability and long-term health support to manage rising welfare costs. Minister Liz Kendall announced reforms aimed at encouraging employment, targeting a 5 billion-pound annual reduction by 2029/30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold move to address the swelling welfare expenses, the British government announced plans to slash 5 billion pounds from the assistance provided to people with disabilities and long-term health conditions.

At the heart of this initiative, Liz Kendall, the minister for work and pensions, aims to revamp the welfare system, with a strong focus on transitioning individuals from benefits to employment.

These reforms are projected to achieve a significant reduction in welfare expenditure, targeting a 5 billion-pound annual cut by the fiscal year 2029/30.

Latest News

