CG Power Announces Interim Dividend for 2024-25

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.3 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25. The dividend will be distributed starting April 16, 2025. Those eligible to receive it must be on record by March 22, 2025.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has officially announced an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 1.3 per equity share.

The company stated that the dividend payment is scheduled to commence on or after April 16, 2025.

Eligibility for the interim dividend will be determined by the members on record as of March 22, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

