Air France Elevates Luxury Travel with New First-Class Suite

Air France has introduced a new first-class suite to attract affluent travelers, offering a 'French touch' to its premium services. CEO Ben Smith aims to position Air France atop European airline luxury, amidst competition from British Airways and Lufthansa, emphasizing France's luxury brand power.

Updated: 18-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:15 IST
On Tuesday, Air France unveiled its latest first-class suite, a strategic move to entice affluent travelers from business jets, offering them a 'French touch' in premium air travel. Ben Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, highlighted the aim to position Air France as the leader in European airline luxury, directly competing with British Airways and Lufthansa.

Smith noted a shift in their customer base, with more luxury travelers flying for leisure. The airline's new first-class cabin, featuring bespoke beds and seats, is part of a broad initiative to rejuvenate the product since Smith's arrival in 2018.

Despite the competition, Air France's brand leverages France's global luxury reputation. While the investment cost remains undisclosed, Smith remains confident in the profitability of the 'La Premiere' brand, contrasting it with the industry's trend toward business-class innovations.

