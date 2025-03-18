In-Flight Turbulence: Navigational Failure Leads to Injuries on United Airlines Flight
A United Airlines flight from Lagos to Washington encountered navigational failures, resulting in sudden movements and injuries to 16 passengers. The National Transportation Safety Board reported that both inertial reference units failed, causing the autopilot to disconnect and the aircraft to change altitude abruptly. One serious injury was reported.
A United Airlines Boeing 787 flight from Lagos to Washington experienced technical malfunctions on January 24, resulting in unexpected movements that injured 16 passengers, according to investigators.
The National Transportation Safety Board revealed that failures of both the left and right inertial reference units led to the autopilot's automatic disconnection, causing sudden altitude shifts.
Despite one passenger suffering a serious injury, the flight safely returned to Nigeria.
