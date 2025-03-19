Left Menu

Near-Miss Aviators: FAA Scrutinizes Runway Safety

A Southwest Airlines Boeing narrowly avoided a collision with a FlexJet business jet at Chicago Midway Airport after an unauthorized runway entry. This incident has prompted the FAA to perform a safety-risk analysis of near-miss events, especially involving general aviation and business jets.

19-03-2025
In a terrifying close call, a Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided a collision with a FlexJet business jet at Chicago Midway Airport. The incident occurred when the FlexJet jet entered the runway without authorization, prompting the Southwest pilot to abort landing and execute a last-minute emergency maneuver.

Federal safety officials reported that the Swift action of the Southwest crew, led by the first officer's keen observation and quick decision-making, prevented a disaster. The National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the FlexJet crew claimed navigational confusion due to unclear instructions and poor visibility from the sun.

In response to this alarming near-miss, the Federal Aviation Administration has announced a safety-risk analysis initiative targeting visual and air traffic-controlled flights. The FAA aims to strengthen operational protocols, improve pilot awareness, and address issues linked to the recent spate of near-collision events.

