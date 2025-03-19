Left Menu

Suraj Nangia: Visionary Leader Reshaping the Future of Consulting

Suraj Nangia, Founder of Nangia Andersen LLP, is honored in Hindustan Times' 40 Under 40 list for his innovative impact in consulting. His leadership and technological integration are setting new industry standards, while his mountaineering achievements echo his professional dedication to overcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:20 IST
Suraj Nangia Honored with Hindustan Times 40 Under 40 Award for Pioneering Leadership and Innovation. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], March 19: Suraj Nangia, Founder and Managing Partner of Nangia Andersen LLP, has achieved the distinguished honor of being named one of Hindustan Times' 40 Under 40 awardees. This accolade highlights young leaders whose vision and innovation are driving transformative change in the business sector.

The Hindustan Times' Crafting Bharat Awards 2025 took center stage at the ITC Grand Central in Mumbai, celebrating exceptional young achievers alongside noted industry figures and celebrities, including Ramesh Menon and Dia Mirza. Suraj Nangia's dynamic entrepreneurial spirit has cemented his reputation in the consulting industry, where his innovative approach is breaking new grounds.

Upon his recognition, Nangia reiterated his commitment to leveraging technology to revolutionize advisory services, emphasizing transformative integration in strategic decision-making and business efficiency. His achievements, including mountaineering feats like conquering five of the Seven Summits, reflect an ethos of resilience and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

