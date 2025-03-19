Left Menu

India-Singapore Green Digital Shipping Corridor to Transform Global Maritime Trade

India and Singapore are collaborating to create a Green Digital Shipping Corridor through Singapore's marine industry. This initiative aims to export green fuel and modernize ports, with India's Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways expected to visit Singapore to discuss partnership details during Singapore Maritime Week.

India's ambitions to export green fuel and digitalize ports are making strides as they converge with Singapore's strategic maritime hub. Efforts are underway to establish a 'Green Digital Shipping Corridor' that could revolutionize global trade, linking international ports to promote sustainable shipping practices.

Trade discussions between India and Singapore highlight the potential for integrating green hydrogen and ammonia into Singapore's extensive bunker fuel market, positioning it as a crucial global distributor. The plan aligns with both nations' long-term goals of fostering eco-friendly maritime operations.

India's Minister of Port, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is expected to lead a delegation of industry leaders to Singapore, coinciding with Singapore Maritime Week. This visit aims to set up collaborative structures with Singaporean industries, exploring opportunities amidst a gathering of 20,000 global maritime professionals.

