Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship 2025 Kicks Off with Thrilling Opening Match
The 125th Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship began with an exciting match between JINDAL PANTHER and CARYSIL. With notable guests like Speaker Om Birla attending, Team JINDAL PANTHER secured a victory 8-7. This iconic tournament promises more intense matches in the coming days, celebrating the spirit and skill of polo.
Country:
India
The Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship 2025 opened with a thrilling match between Team JINDAL PANTHER and Team CARYSIL, marking the 125th anniversary of this historic tournament. Held late evening, the event was graced by the presence of Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and several Members of Parliament.
Naveen Jindal, a Member of the Lok Sabha, captained Team JINDAL PANTHER, showcasing remarkable leadership. The match began at a frenetic pace, with Shamsheer Ali from Team CARYSIL scoring the first goal. However, Team JINDAL PANTHER quickly countered, leading 5-2 by halftime.
A unique highlight was the father-son dynamic, with Shamsheer Ali playing for CARYSIL and his son, Hurr Ali, for JINDAL PANTHER. The match concluded with JINDAL PANTHER narrowly winning 8-7. Jindal's team featured Juane Harriot as a top scorer alongside Shamsheer Ali. The championship promises further electrifying contests, bringing together polo enthusiasts globally.
