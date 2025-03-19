Rahul Gandhi Stands for LIC Agents Amid Rule Changes

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, engaged with LIC agents in a significant meeting on Wednesday, addressing pressing concerns over recent regulatory changes. These alterations have reportedly made insurance less accessible for India's marginalized communities and weakened the standing of insurance agents.

Gandhi highlighted that the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) was established in 1956 with the mission to provide affordable insurance to all citizens, particularly targeting the underserved sections. He vowed to bring this issue to the forefront in Parliament, ensuring that the initial vision of inclusivity by LIC remains protected.

This meeting, held at Gandhi's office in the Parliament House complex, allowed agents from across the country to voice their worries candidly. Gandhi reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the interests of the poorest, asserting the need for more inclusive insurance policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)