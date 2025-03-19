Sovereign Pharma Secures EU Approval, Expanding Global Impact

Sovereign Pharma, based in New Delhi, India, has announced a pivotal milestone in its journey with the European Union's approval for its high-quality, aseptic, and terminally sterilized injectable products. This includes vials, ampoules, cartridges, and pre-filled syringes for both liquid and lyophilized formulations, marking a significant step toward global healthcare excellence.

The EU approval adds to Sovereign Pharma's impressive list of certifications, joining ANVISA from Brazil and MHRA from the UK, all secured in the last year. These endorsements highlight the company's commitment to meeting international regulatory standards, fortifying its global presence, and ensuring products are of the utmost quality and safety.

Founder Kairus Dadachanji emphasizes that quality is the core of Sovereign Pharma's operations. "This EU approval reaffirms our manufacturing excellence," Dadachanji stated, assuring that every product meets stringent safety, efficacy, and reliability standards. Sovereign Pharma, boasting a presence in over 50 countries, plans to expand further by leveraging these critical approvals to break into new markets and cater to the evolving demands of global healthcare.

The company is also investing 30 million euros to enhance its facilities, adding advanced equipment such as isolator filling lines and automated packing systems. This strategic expansion aims to fulfill the latest technological and regulatory criteria, with new facilities slated for production readiness by the end of 2025.

