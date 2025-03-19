Roche Scales Back Global Diversity Targets Amid U.S. Legal Concerns
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is cutting its global diversity workforce targets, aligning with recent U.S. legal changes under executive orders. The company will re-scope its diversity offices while focusing on inclusion and belonging, similar to adjustments made by other non-U.S. firms like UBS.
Swiss drugmaker Roche has revised its global diversity goals to steer clear of penalties resulting from recent U.S. executive orders. The move aligns Roche with other companies scaling back diversity efforts due to legal changes introduced by the Trump administration.
The company's Chief Diversity Offices in the U.S. and its Basel headquarters will adopt a refreshed focus on inclusion and belonging, with their responsibilities newly defined. Interestingly, diversity itself is not included in the new remit, as per information made available to Reuters.
These changes are also reflected at Swiss bank UBS, which recently removed goals related to gender and ethnic diversity from its future reports. The modifications at Roche aim to ensure compliance with new U.S. laws while continuing their mission to deliver pharmaceutical solutions globally.
