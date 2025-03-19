Left Menu

Vandalism Hits Indian Railways: 12 Cases in February Alone

In February 2025, twelve cases of vandalism on AC coaches in Bihar cost Indian Railways Rs 1,49,817. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this information in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing that state governments are responsible for crime prevention. The Railway Protection Force aids state police in securing railway properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:56 IST
Vandalism Hits Indian Railways: 12 Cases in February Alone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing disclosure to the Lok Sabha, Indian Railways reported suffering a Rs 1,49,817 loss due to vandalism on AC train coaches in Bihar during February 2025.

The vandalism incidents, totaling twelve in number, prompted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address the issue after a question raised by Congress MP MK Raghavan. Vaishnaw highlighted the role of state governments in crime prevention on railways.

While the Railway Protection Force assists law enforcement, the primary responsibility falls upon state police and the Government Railway Police to manage law and order on train premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025