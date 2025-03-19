Vandalism Hits Indian Railways: 12 Cases in February Alone
In February 2025, twelve cases of vandalism on AC coaches in Bihar cost Indian Railways Rs 1,49,817. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this information in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing that state governments are responsible for crime prevention. The Railway Protection Force aids state police in securing railway properties.
Updated: 19-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:56 IST
India
- India
In a revealing disclosure to the Lok Sabha, Indian Railways reported suffering a Rs 1,49,817 loss due to vandalism on AC train coaches in Bihar during February 2025.
The vandalism incidents, totaling twelve in number, prompted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address the issue after a question raised by Congress MP MK Raghavan. Vaishnaw highlighted the role of state governments in crime prevention on railways.
While the Railway Protection Force assists law enforcement, the primary responsibility falls upon state police and the Government Railway Police to manage law and order on train premises.
