A Call of Diplomatic Significance: Trump and Erdogan's Important Discussion
U.S. President Donald Trump announced an upcoming critical phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, expressing his favorable impression of the Turkish leader during a White House briefing.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has a 'very important call' scheduled with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, indicating a positive rapport with the Turkish leader.
During a White House briefing, Trump shared his favorable impressions, stating, 'I have a very important call with President Erdogan, who I like, who I like a lot.'
This forthcoming conversation underscores the diplomatic engagements between the U.S. and Turkey, as leaders strategize on international matters of mutual concern.
