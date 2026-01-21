A Call of Diplomatic Significance: Trump and Erdogan's Important Discussion

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has a 'very important call' scheduled with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, indicating a positive rapport with the Turkish leader.

During a White House briefing, Trump shared his favorable impressions, stating, 'I have a very important call with President Erdogan, who I like, who I like a lot.'

This forthcoming conversation underscores the diplomatic engagements between the U.S. and Turkey, as leaders strategize on international matters of mutual concern.

