Left Menu

A Call of Diplomatic Significance: Trump and Erdogan's Important Discussion

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an upcoming critical phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, expressing his favorable impression of the Turkish leader during a White House briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 02:07 IST
A Call of Diplomatic Significance: Trump and Erdogan's Important Discussion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has a 'very important call' scheduled with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, indicating a positive rapport with the Turkish leader.

During a White House briefing, Trump shared his favorable impressions, stating, 'I have a very important call with President Erdogan, who I like, who I like a lot.'

This forthcoming conversation underscores the diplomatic engagements between the U.S. and Turkey, as leaders strategize on international matters of mutual concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

 Global
2
New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenges

New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenge...

 Global
3
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
4
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026