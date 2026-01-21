Macron's Emergency Meeting: European Leaders Address US Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has called an urgent meeting with European leaders in Paris this week to discuss rising tensions with the United States. The tensions stem from President Donald Trump's proposition to purchase Greenland and the imposition of new tariffs.

Trump announced he would not attend the meeting, questioning Macron's leadership longevity. This announcement coincides with the first anniversary of Trump's second term, marked by a rare White House press briefing on Tuesday.

President Trump is expected to face criticism from European allies regarding his Greenland and tariff policies during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Amid the controversy, Trump aims to reiterate the successes of his administration and address global concerns on energy and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)