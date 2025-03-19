Left Menu

Mukesh Gupta's Thrilling Leap from Bollywood to Tollywood

Actor and producer Mukesh Gupta successfully enters the Telugu film industry with 'Paderu 12th Mile.' He portrays a 'positive villain' in this intense thriller, celebrating his passion for action roles. Upcoming projects and dedication to fitness highlight his promising career, bridging Bollywood and Tollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:09 IST
Mukesh Gupta Shines in Latest Telugu Thriller 'Paderu 12th Mile,' Gears Up for New Action Film 'Nawab'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Bollywood actor and producer Mukesh Gupta has embarked on a new cinematic journey, marking his entry into the Telugu film industry with the thriller 'Paderu 12th Mile.' Known for his role in 'Janhit Mein Jaari,' Gupta has expanded his horizons by taking on a pivotal role in the Telugu film, produced under the Sai Lakshmi Ganapathi Movie Creations banner.

The film features notable actors such as Satyam Rajesh, Shravan, and Kalakeya Prabhakar, with Suhana as the leading heroine. Directed by N.K. and produced by Grandhi Trinadh, with Loteti Krishna as co-producer, 'Paderu 12th Mile's' teaser, released on March 7, has already built anticipation among audiences, setting the stage for its success.

In the film, Gupta delves into the character of a 'positive villain,' a role he describes as intense yet rewarding. His portrayal as a morally-driven fighter, hired to exact revenge, brings a unique dimension to the plot. Reflecting on the role, Gupta emphasized his affinity for action-packed roles, citing extensive physical preparation as key to his performance.

Gupta's dedication to fitness and action choreography has played a significant role in securing such challenging roles, further expressing appreciation for the professionalism within the Telugu film industry. As he looks forward to his upcoming film 'Nawab,' Gupta reveals that the high-octane action and gripping storyline reflect his ambitions as a lead actor.

With several Bollywood projects lined up for the future, Mukesh Gupta's versatile footprint in cinema continues to grow, showcasing his skills both as an actor and a producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

