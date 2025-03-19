Left Menu

IndiGo Sets Sights on Global Expansion with Strategic Partnerships

IndiGo is preparing to expand its international operations with long-haul flights and aims to strengthen its partnerships with overseas carriers instead of joining an airline alliance. The airline currently holds codeshare agreements with nine international airlines and is planning routes in Europe utilizing the Boeing 787-9 planes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:58 IST
IndiGo has announced plans to enhance its international presence through improved partnerships with foreign airlines. Despite the opportunity, joining a major airline alliance is not part of their current strategy, as stated by IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

Elbers emphasized the importance of working with various airlines across different alliances, allowing IndiGo to leverage multiple partnerships simultaneously. Currently, IndiGo has codeshare agreements with several major airlines, including Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, and American Airlines, among others.

Looking ahead, IndiGo aims to launch non-stop flights to key European destinations like Manchester and Amsterdam starting July. The expansion is fueled by their growing fleet, which includes more than 400 planes and an order for 925 additional aircraft. The airline is committed to maintaining cost-effectiveness amidst India's competitive market landscape.

