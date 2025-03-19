Left Menu

Potential Competition Shake-up: Bharat Forge's Watchdog Call

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has requested public feedback on Bharat Forge's planned acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing Corporation. The deal might impact market competition, leading to a deeper review under the Competition Act. Public comments aim to ensure transparency and fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:27 IST
Potential Competition Shake-up: Bharat Forge's Watchdog Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced that it is seeking public comments on Bharat Forge Ltd's intended acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing Corporation Pvt Ltd. Initial conclusions suggest the merger could negatively affect competition within the market.

Last October, Bharat Forge, a major player in forging components, sought the CCI's approval to purchase AAM India Manufacturing Corporation, a manufacturer and seller of axles for commercial vehicles in India.

According to a CCI release, the proposed combination may significantly harm market competition. As a result, both parties have been ordered to publicize the deal's details, engaging public and stakeholder awareness under Section 29(2) of the Competition Act, 2002. This move is part of the CCI's role in monitoring business practices beyond a stipulated threshold across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025