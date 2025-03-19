Kenya and U.S. Strengthen Health Collaboration: Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa Engages Congressional Delegation at KEMSA

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, recently hosted a high-level U.S. Congressional Delegation at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to discuss enhanced collaboration in health systems strengthening, commodity procurement, and public health interventions. This strategic engagement aimed to reinforce the long-standing Kenya-U.S. partnership in healthcare development and bolster Kenya’s capacity to independently manage its medical supply chain.

During the meeting, Dr. Barasa underscored Kenya’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in health commodity procurement by prioritizing local pharmaceutical manufacturing. She emphasized that reducing import dependency is crucial for ensuring a steady supply of essential medicines and medical products, particularly in the wake of global supply chain disruptions.

“Our government is focused on building a sustainable and resilient healthcare system by investing in local pharmaceutical production and fostering private sector participation. By strengthening regulatory frameworks and ensuring compliance with international quality standards, we aim to make Kenya a leading hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa,” Dr. Barasa stated.

Expanding Local Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

The Health Cabinet Secretary outlined key government initiatives aimed at boosting local production, including incentives for private sector investment in pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturing. Kenya is actively working to create an enabling environment for local producers through tax incentives, streamlined regulatory approvals, and partnerships with global stakeholders to enhance capacity and technical expertise.

Dr. Barasa highlighted the role of KEMSA in ensuring efficient medical supply chain management and called for U.S. support in areas such as technology transfer, supply chain digitalization, and knowledge sharing. “We seek to build a modernized and efficient medical supply chain that meets the demands of our healthcare facilities across the country,” she added.

U.S. Support in Health Systems Strengthening

The visiting U.S. Congressional Delegation expressed commitment to supporting Kenya’s health sector through multiple avenues, including technology transfer, supply chain optimization, and expanding market access for Kenyan-made health products. Discussions also focused on U.S. assistance in capacity building, regulatory harmonization, and trade expansion to ensure that Kenya’s pharmaceutical products meet international standards and can access broader markets.

The U.S. lawmakers lauded Kenya’s efforts in implementing health sector reforms and reiterated the importance of public-private partnerships to drive sustainable healthcare solutions. They pledged to explore additional avenues for U.S. support, including investments in health infrastructure, skills development, and digital health innovations.

Reforms at KEMSA and Health Sector Resilience

KEMSA Board Chair, Mr. Samuel Tunai, and CEO, Dr. Waqo Ejersa, also participated in the meeting, where they provided insights into the ongoing reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency and accountability at KEMSA. Dr. Ejersa noted that the agency is implementing new measures to enhance transparency, curb inefficiencies, and improve last-mile delivery of medical supplies to public health facilities.

The reforms, which include automating procurement and inventory management processes, are expected to significantly reduce delays and ensure timely distribution of essential medicines and health commodities across the country. “KEMSA is committed to strengthening the medical supply chain and ensuring that all healthcare facilities, especially those in remote areas, have uninterrupted access to essential health products,” Dr. Ejersa said.

Kenya’s Vision for Regional Leadership in Pharmaceutical Production

Dr. Barasa reaffirmed Kenya’s vision of becoming a regional leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing and urged for stronger partnerships with the U.S. and other global stakeholders. She emphasized that the country is positioning itself to supply high-quality, affordable medicines and medical products to the East African region and beyond.

“Our goal is to not only meet local demand but also supply neighboring countries with essential health commodities. With the right partnerships, investment, and regulatory reforms, Kenya has the potential to emerge as a key player in Africa’s pharmaceutical industry,” she stated.

The meeting concluded with both parties committing to deepening their collaboration to strengthen Kenya’s health systems, improve public health outcomes, and enhance medical supply chain efficiency. The engagement marks another milestone in Kenya-U.S. health cooperation, reaffirming the shared vision of building a sustainable, self-reliant, and resilient healthcare sector in Kenya.