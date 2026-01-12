Russian railway cargo volumes witnessed a significant drop of 5.6% in 2025, according to state-owned Russian Railways. The decline is attributed to decreased shipments of oil, construction materials, metals, and coal, highlighting challenges in the nation's export-driven economy.

This dip brought cargo loading levels to 1.116 billion tonnes, a record low not seen in 16 years, as reported by the railway giant. Russian Railways, the largest commercial employer in the country, is grappling with a hefty 4 trillion rouble debt while facing declining revenues from cargo transport.

In a bid to counter the financial strain, the company announced plans to cut its 2026 spending by 20% from 2025, reducing expenditure to 713.6 billion roubles. This move is expected to affect suppliers nationwide. As of current exchange rates, $1 equals 78.9000 roubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)