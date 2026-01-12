Tripura's Roadway Revamp: CM's Plans to Unclog Churaibari
Tripura CM Manik Saha plans to discuss with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma the need to widen roads at Churaibari, a crucial checkpoint causing traffic congestion. Concurrently, Saha addresses environmental concerns about local stone crushing units and vows to ensure transparency in fuel depot operations.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced plans to speak with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the need to widen roads at the Churaibari checkpoint to alleviate persistent traffic congestion.
Churaibari, the primary entry to Tripura, faces daily traffic delays due to narrow roads. Saha visited the site, noting that congestion impacts both Tripura and Assam, highlighting the urgency for road expansion for smoother vehicle flow.
Additionally, Saha is addressing environmental concerns from stone crushing dust emissions at Churaibari and urging transparency within the Dharmanagar fuel depot, emphasizing drivers should report any illicit money requests.
