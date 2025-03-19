Thirty-Five Injured as Bus Overturns in Thane
A bus traveling from Murbad to Shahapur in Thane district overturned, injuring 35 passengers. Prompt assistance from locals and emergency services was pivotal. Most injuries were minor, but three individuals suffered fractures. The incident was attributed to the driver losing control on a sharp turn.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic accident on Wednesday, a bus traveling from Murbad to Shahapur in Thane district overturned, injuring 35 passengers, according to police reports.
Quick action from local residents and emergency services helped manage the situation efficiently, assisting the injured and alerting necessary authorities.
Yogesh Musale, superintendent of the Murbad bus depot, and Dr. Sangram Dange from Murbad Rural Hospital, confirmed the injuries, which were primarily minor, although three passengers experienced fractures. The accident was preliminarily blamed on the driver losing control of the vehicle on a sharp turn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
