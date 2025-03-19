Thirty-Five Injured as Bus Overturns in Thane

In a dramatic accident on Wednesday, a bus traveling from Murbad to Shahapur in Thane district overturned, injuring 35 passengers, according to police reports.

Quick action from local residents and emergency services helped manage the situation efficiently, assisting the injured and alerting necessary authorities.

Yogesh Musale, superintendent of the Murbad bus depot, and Dr. Sangram Dange from Murbad Rural Hospital, confirmed the injuries, which were primarily minor, although three passengers experienced fractures. The accident was preliminarily blamed on the driver losing control of the vehicle on a sharp turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)