Left Menu

Thirty-Five Injured as Bus Overturns in Thane

A bus traveling from Murbad to Shahapur in Thane district overturned, injuring 35 passengers. Prompt assistance from locals and emergency services was pivotal. Most injuries were minor, but three individuals suffered fractures. The incident was attributed to the driver losing control on a sharp turn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:33 IST
Thirty-Five Injured as Bus Overturns in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic accident on Wednesday, a bus traveling from Murbad to Shahapur in Thane district overturned, injuring 35 passengers, according to police reports.

Quick action from local residents and emergency services helped manage the situation efficiently, assisting the injured and alerting necessary authorities.

Yogesh Musale, superintendent of the Murbad bus depot, and Dr. Sangram Dange from Murbad Rural Hospital, confirmed the injuries, which were primarily minor, although three passengers experienced fractures. The accident was preliminarily blamed on the driver losing control of the vehicle on a sharp turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025