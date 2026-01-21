Greenland Tensions Trigger Dollar Decline and Market Turmoil
Tensions over Greenland between the U.S. and Europe have led to significant financial market turmoil, resulting in the largest drop in the dollar in over a month. The events sparked widespread worries over investor exposure in U.S. markets as stocks and bonds declined.
The dollar experienced its most significant decline in over a month Tuesday due to intensified tensions between the United States and Europe over Greenland. This triggered a broad sell-off of U.S. stocks and bonds, as fears of prolonged uncertainty and strained alliances mounted amongst investors.
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff threats against European allies reignited the "Sell America" trade, reminiscent of last year's tariff announcement disruption. As a result, major U.S. stock indices, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, hit their lowest levels in a month, reacting negatively after the long weekend.
Meanwhile, fluctuating currency performances saw the euro and pound rise, while safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc benefited. The Chinese yuan and other regional currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollar showed resilience amid the turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
