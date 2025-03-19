Left Menu

Telangana's Economic Surge and Sustainability Initiatives in 2024-25

Telangana's economy flourished in 2024-25 with a GSDP of Rs 16.12 lakh crore, highlighted by notable growth in IT and service sectors. The state's progress includes a rise in per capita income, enhanced healthcare initiatives, and significant environmental conservation efforts, aiming for increased forest cover and sustainability.

Telangana's economy experienced significant growth in the fiscal year 2024-25, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reaching Rs 16.12 lakh crore, marking a 10% increase, according to the Socio Economic Outlook for 2025.

Per capita income rose to Rs 3.79 lakh, showing a 9.6% growth. The report credits the IT sector's expansion, supported by strategic investments in industry and technology, as key drivers of economic improvement and employment growth.

Environmental conservation efforts are notable, with forest cover increasing to 27,688 square kilometers, or 25% of the state's area, surpassing the national average. The state's goal is to reach 33% forest cover along with enhancing healthcare and maternal services, bolstered by increased health insurance limits and improved delivery facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

