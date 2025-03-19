Turkey's Financial Turmoil Amid Political Tensions

Turkey's bid for economic stability hit turbulence after President Tayyip Erdogan detained Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor and a key political rival. This move caused investor unease, sparking a sell-off in Turkish assets.

International investors had recently grown bullish on Turkey due to high interest rates that attracted capital, despite previous currency crises. Yet, the recent political maneuver has quickly reversed market confidence.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and market analysts predict the central bank will deploy foreign reserves to stabilize the situation. However, experts warn of potential lira instability and emphasize the need for swift policy action to reassure skittish investors.

