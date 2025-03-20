Left Menu

Zepto vs Blinkit: Quick-Commerce Titans Redefine Grocery Retail

HSBC's report questions the viability of Blinkit's adoption of a Super-Saver program akin to Zepto's due to potential margin reductions. While Zepto targets planned purchases, Blinkit focuses on premium convenience, shaping distinct strategies in the quick-commerce space without compromising their core business models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:32 IST
Zepto vs Blinkit: Quick-Commerce Titans Redefine Grocery Retail
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An HSBC Global Research report raises doubts about the feasibility of Blinkit introducing a pricing model like Zepto's Super-Saver program. Should Blinkit opt for this approach, it could push its Average Order Value (AOV) up to Rs1,200, but its EBITDA margins would face a decline from 6% to 3.5%.

Blinkit's current strategy leverages a higher AOV of around Rs670, positioning itself as a premium, convenience-oriented quick-commerce platform. Any move to implement heavy discounts might undermine its existing business model and profitability, potentially reducing its absolute EBITDA projections for FY30 to USD 1.1 billion, slightly below the expected USD 1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Zepto's Super-Saver program is reshaping the quick-commerce landscape, focusing on capturing value-driven shoppers with significant discounts on grocery purchases requiring a minimum AOV of Rs999. This strategic shift aims to encourage larger, planned orders, increasing Zepto's Total Addressable Market by tapping into both impulse and bulk purchase sectors despite the margin reductions.

The ambitious move positions Zepto to redefine quick-commerce by competing against modern retail outlets and traditional grocery stores. Nevertheless, this comes with challenges, including pressure on margins and untested changes in consumer shopping behavior towards embracing quick-commerce for planned grocery purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025