NARVIGATE 2025: Charting the Future of Indian Real Estate

The National Association of Realtors, India (NAR-INDIA) is set to host NARVIGATE 2025, the 17th edition of its prestigious annual real estate convention, in Delhi NCR. With over 800 delegates expected, it aims to be a pivotal gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators in the real estate sector.

The convention will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including top real estate professionals and government ministers, to discuss evolving market trends, policy changes, and technological advancements. It offers exclusive networking opportunities, bringing together brokers, developers, investors, and key stakeholders to collaborate on future industry standards.

Sumanth Reddy, Chairman of NAR-INDIA, emphasized the transformative nature of this convention, while Amit Chopra, President, highlighted its role in navigating industry changes effectively. Distinguished attendees include Chief Guest Shri Manohar Lal Khattar and other notable figures, ensuring impactful discussions and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)