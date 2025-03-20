Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar 2025 Launched: Promoting Maternal Health Awareness
Union Minister Annapurna Devi has launched the Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar 2025, aiming to raise awareness about maternal mental health in India. Led by Dr. Mahima Bakshi, the initiative showcases pregnant women as health ambassadors, promoting emotional and psychological support during pregnancy and motherhood across the country.
In a significant move to bolster maternal mental health awareness in India, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annapurna Devi unveiled the Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar 2025. Conceptualized by the noted maternal health advocate Dr. Mahima Bakshi, the calendar was launched in New Delhi.
This initiative marks the 5th edition of the Birthing Naturally Queen movement, spearheaded by Dr. Bakshi, who has been advocating for emotional and psychological support for expectant mothers since 2021. The calendar features pregnant women from various cities including Jaipur, Mumbai, and Delhi, who have become ambassadors of maternal health awareness under Dr. Bakshi's leadership.
Renowned for her contributions to maternal and child health, Dr. Bakshi has authored books and runs a podcast focusing on women's health. Her new calendar launch aims to ignite discussions and foster a supportive environment for mothers, underscoring the importance of holistic care during pregnancy and postpartum.
