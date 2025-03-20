Left Menu

New Horizons: Direct Flights Boost Pokhara-Chengdu Connectivity

Direct flights between Pokhara, Nepal, and Chengdu, China, have launched, marking enhanced connectivity between the two tourist hubs. Sichuan Airlines plans to deploy 10 chartered flights weekly before commencing regular commercial operations. A Nepalese delegation, led by Pokhara's mayor, participated in tourism promotion events to celebrate Nepal-China relations.

The inaugural direct flight connecting Pokhara, Nepal's thriving tourist destination, with Chengdu, China, is set to enhance travel links between the two cities significantly.

Sichuan Airlines has announced its commitment to operate at least 10 chartered flights in the route before transitioning to regular commercial flights, with one journey planned each week.

A 126-member Nepali delegation, headed by Pokhara's Mayor, Dhana Raj Acharya, embarked to Chengdu on a chartered Sichuan Airlines flight, where they were warmly received at Tianfu International Airport by representatives from the Sichuan Provincial Government, as per Foreign Ministry reports.

This initiative commemorates the 70th anniversary of Nepal-China bilateral relations, and aims to promote the 'Pokhara Visit Year' as part of the broader objectives for 'Visit Nepal Year 2025', outlined in a press release by the Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu.

A tourism promotion event, orchestrated by the Nepal Tourism Board Gandaki province, along with the Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu and the Pokhara Tourism Council, was conducted in Chengdu, marking another step in strengthening ties.

