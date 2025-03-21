Left Menu

Dollar Climbs as Global Markets Brace for Tariff Impacts

The U.S. dollar appreciated as the Federal Reserve signaled no rush for further rate cuts amidst tariffs. Global reactions included weaker Swiss franc and Swedish krona, while central banks held interest rates amid uncertainty. The euro, pound, and other currencies fluctuated in response to evolving economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced widespread appreciation on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's indication of hesitancy in further reducing interest rates this year, largely due to lingering uncertainty regarding U.S. tariffs.

Amid this financial climate, the Swiss franc depreciated after the Swiss National Bank lowered its policy rate, and the Swedish krona softened when its central bank maintained an unchanged interest rate. In contrast, the euro dropped by 0.46% against the dollar after the Fed signaled the likelihood of two quarter-point rate cuts later in the year, paralleling previous forecasts.

Market anticipations are heightened as President Trump's tariff plans and labor market data continue to unfold, influencing the dollar's dynamics against global currencies with the Euro and Pound being particular focal points amidst the complex, evolving economic backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

