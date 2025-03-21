Heathrow Power Outage Disrupts Flights at Spanish Airports
A power outage at Heathrow Airport has affected 54 flights operated by Spanish airport operator Aena. The issues touched flights in key airports including Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Tenerife, and Valencia. Travellers are advised to check directly with airlines for the latest updates on their flights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- Spain
A significant power outage at Heathrow Airport on Friday has disrupted operations for Spanish airport operator Aena, impacting a total of 54 flights.
Aena, the state-controlled operator managing all commercial airports across Spain, reported that the majority of the affected flights involved 29 connections scheduled in Madrid, 19 in Barcelona, and others across Malaga, Tenerife, and Valencia.
As the situation develops, Aena advises travellers to directly contact their airlines to obtain the most current information regarding their flight status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement