Peyman Kargar Steers TVS Motor's Global Expansion

TVS Motor Company has appointed Peyman Kargar as Head of International Business. Kargar brings extensive global leadership experience, previously having led DATSUN and INFINITI brands. Stationed in Dubai, he aims to drive TVS’s growth in international and advanced markets, reporting to CEO K N Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:46 IST
TVS Motor Company has tapped industry veteran Peyman Kargar to lead its international business strategy as the company aims to strengthen its presence in advanced economies. The announcement was made by a top company official.

Kargar, who previously chaired the DATSUN brand as well as acted as Senior Vice President for the Africa, Middle East, and India regions, will be based in Dubai. He will report directly to TVS Motor's Director and CEO, K N Radhakrishnan.

With a robust track record, including his tenure as Global Chairman and President of INFINITI, Kargar's comprehensive expertise across product planning, R&D, and marketing is expected to enhance TVS's market position. Kargar is poised to implement strategic initiatives to drive growth and set new industry benchmarks for TVS.

