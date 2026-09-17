World Trade India 2026: India’s International Business Gateway Unveiled

The unveiling of the World Trade India 2026 logo in Bengaluru heralds a significant platform aimed at connecting Indian businesses with global markets. Scheduled from November 4–7, 2026, the expo will feature international collaborations, facilitating trade, investment, and growth opportunities for Indian MSMEs and large enterprises alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:31 IST
World Trade India 2026: India’s International Business Gateway Unveiled
A Global Platform Connecting Indian Businesses with International Markets. Image Credit: ANI

In Bengaluru, Karnataka, the logo for World Trade India (WTI) 2026 was unveiled, marking a pivotal development in the global business landscape for Indian enterprises. The event was graced by Hon’ble Minister Shri K. H. Muniyappa and representatives from the Federation of Industries Research and Development (FIRD), who are organizing the event.

World Trade India 2026, scheduled to be held between November 4-7, promises to be more than just a trade expo. It aims to create a comprehensive platform for Indian businesses to tap into international opportunities, showcasing products and forming lasting international partnerships. Highlights include B2B meetings, industry discussions, and networking events across key sectors.

FIRD’s initiative emphasizes supporting Indian MSMEs by providing them a platform to engage with international buyers and investors, thereby expanding their market reach. The expo seeks to elevate India’s stature as a global business hub by connecting Indian companies with international stakeholders for trade, investment, and growth prospects.

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