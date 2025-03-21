Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Uttar Pradesh's Entrepreneurial Initiative Takes Off

Uttar Pradesh, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, launches a groundbreaking initiative—the Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign. This program aims to economically empower over three lakh young entrepreneurs by providing interest-free loans, allowing them to successfully initiate and expand businesses worth up to Rs 5 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:50 IST
Empowering Youth: Uttar Pradesh's Entrepreneurial Initiative Takes Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster economic self-reliance among the youth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant milestone in the state's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign. So far, the scheme has successfully registered over three lakh young entrepreneurs and facilitated loans for more than 32,000 youths.

The Chief Minister addressed the participants at a loan distribution event, underscoring the importance of the initiative. He highlighted that the campaign, known as the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana Vikas Abhiyan, offers interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to budding entrepreneurs, enabling them to scale up their business ventures.

Adityanath emphasized the campaign's rapid progress since its portal launch in January 2025. The government is on track to meet its target of connecting one lakh youth by March 2025, reaffirming the state's commitment to youth empowerment and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025