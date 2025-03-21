Empowering Youth: Uttar Pradesh's Entrepreneurial Initiative Takes Off

In a bid to bolster economic self-reliance among the youth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant milestone in the state's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign. So far, the scheme has successfully registered over three lakh young entrepreneurs and facilitated loans for more than 32,000 youths.

The Chief Minister addressed the participants at a loan distribution event, underscoring the importance of the initiative. He highlighted that the campaign, known as the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana Vikas Abhiyan, offers interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to budding entrepreneurs, enabling them to scale up their business ventures.

Adityanath emphasized the campaign's rapid progress since its portal launch in January 2025. The government is on track to meet its target of connecting one lakh youth by March 2025, reaffirming the state's commitment to youth empowerment and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)