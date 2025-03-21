Empowering Change: DBS Foundation Awards SGD 700,000 to India's Impact Ventures

In a remarkable move to empower social entrepreneurship, DBS Foundation has allocated SGD 700,000 to four pioneering Indian enterprises. These funds form part of its Annual Grant Award programme, an initiative providing crucial financial and mentorship support to 22 global businesses focusing on impactful solutions.

Selected from over 1,500 applications, these enterprises aim to address vital areas such as healthcare, education, inclusion, and aging population challenges. The initiative embodies the foundation's dedication to fostering innovative solutions that significantly impact communities, particularly those most vulnerable.

Beyond financial aid, grantees benefit from extensive mentorship and networking avenues, facilitating their journey towards scaling sustainable impacts. The DBS Foundation's commitment since 2015 has seen over SGD 21.5 million granted, highlighting its pivotal role in advancing socially responsible business models.

(With inputs from agencies.)